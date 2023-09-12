Organization for Migration Names US-Mexico Border the Deadliest in the World

September 12, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Startling figures released by the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), have revealed that the U.S.-Mexico border is the world's deadliest land migration route. The report, published on Tuesday, highlights the harrowing reality that hundreds of migrants lose their lives yearly while attempting to make perilous desert crossings.

In 2022, the IOM documented 686 deaths and disappearances among migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, it is widely believed that the actual number is considerably higher, owing to missing data from sources such as the Texas border county coroner's offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency.

