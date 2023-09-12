Organization for Migration Names US-Mexico Border the Deadliest in the World

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Startling figures released by the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), have revealed that the U.S.-Mexico border is the world's deadliest land migration route. The report, published on Tuesday, highlights the harrowing reality that hundreds of migrants lose their lives yearly while attempting to make perilous desert crossings.
In 2022, the IOM documented 686 deaths and disappearances among migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, it is widely believed that the actual number is considerably higher, owing to missing data from sources such as the Texas border county coroner's offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.