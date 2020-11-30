Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage and events will be virtual this year

Because there will be no pilgrimages, no dancers, or food stalls in the Plaza de Armas and side streets, as part of the Guadalupan festivities in Puerto Vallarta, the church and the local government invited the public to follow events through social networks to avoid crowds and an increase in coronavirus infections.

The health of the people of Vallarta is a priority, so the Municipal Government, in coordination with the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José, announced that the Guadalupanas Festivities this year will be virtual, so there will be no pilgrimages, or dancers, as well as food stalls, both in the main square and in the side streets.

Sara María Chávez Medina, Communication Director of the City Council, pointed out that this holiday is one of the most important traditions of the city and where people express their faith. To avoid massive concentrations of people, an operation will be implemented jointly between Civil Protection and Firefighters and Citizen Security and care will be taken that the sanitary protocols are followed, inside and outside the parish.

She announced that an intense information campaign will be carried out to invite citizens to participate in these virtual parties from their home, as a family, following the transmissions on the different social networks of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe or the Diocese of Tepic.

She also stated that those people who wish to make donations or deliver offerings, contact the Church for an appointment, this is to avoid waiting times, crowds, and infections, at the same time she stressed that the responsibility to remain healthy is of each one of us and not to allow Covid-19 to continue spreading.

She mentioned that regarding the pilgrimage, people will be invited not to attend; However, in case people have to go to fulfill any mandate, they will have to do it in an orderly manner and following all the protocols such as healthy distance, face masks, antibacterial gel, in addition to an operation to allow fluidity within of the Church, nobody will be able to remain in the church and in case it gets out of control, it will be closed.

“Children and older adults will not be allowed to enter the temple. Pilgrimages will not be allowed, dancers will not be allowed, nor will the food stalls that are put in the Plaza de Armas or in the intersections, everything is completely canceled,” the official reiterated.

Presbyter Roberto Cordero Robles, announced the program that will be held for the virtual Guadalupan Festivities, with the aim of prioritizing the health of the parishioners, so that every day the mañanitas will be sung to the Virgin Mary and the Holy Eucharist will be held at 7:30 in the morning, opening the temple at 7:00 in the morning and closing at 9:00 at night.

Eucharist will also be held at noon and at 7:00 at night; while the Holy Rosary will be at 6:00 in the evening.

He reported that on December 11 the Church will not be closed and the traditional mañanitas will be at 12:00 at night; while on the 12th there will be some Eucharists, closing the Church at 9:00 at night, reiterating that all these activities will be broadcast on the social networks of the parish, and added that the staff is prepared with all the protocols and only 30 percent attendance at masses will be allowed.