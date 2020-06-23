Over half of all COVID-19 infections and deaths in Mexico have occurred since national quarantine was lifted

The latest confirmed data indicates that 51.2% of all infections (94,958 cases) have occurred so far in the so-called “new normal”, as the period after the country’s general quarantine was lifted and states began to resume their economic and social activities in stages.

Deaths have also grown by 56% (12,654 cases) in these 22 days of “new normal” and in which 17 states are currently authorized to resume activities beyond those considered economically essential, while the other 15 remain in on alert red indicating maximum risk of infection.

Other data presented this afternoon indicates that there are already 23,155 active cases of coronavirus – the engine of the pandemic in the country – in addition to 57,281 suspected cases.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, insisted on Monday that it is not necessary to carry out massive tests to detect COVID-19, despite the fact that Mexico is one of the countries that carry out the lease coronavirus tests.

The Undersecretary presented a video today featuring Jean-Marc Gabastou, International adviser in Emergencies in Health of the World Health Organization (WHO), declares that mass testing isn’t recommended in a country like Mexico.

“Our organization does not support or recommend mass testing in a country as vast, as complex as Mexico,” Gabastou said in the video clip presented at the daily evening conference on the advance of the coronavirus.

The expert indicated that the WHO does agree that it be done in risk areas, such as Mexico City, which in recent days announced that brigades will go to localities and homes to carry out tests and detect cases of COVID-19.

However, the government also early on declined the request of major cities to increase testing and the use of rapid testing. Mexico’s objection to mass testing has been a national policy even in the most populated cities in the country. Mexico City has only tested 90,000 people in a city of 20 million. In comparison, New York City has tested over 1-million people.