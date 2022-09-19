Overturned fuel tanker in Puerto Vallarta causes closer of Highway 200

Miraculously, an explosion did not occur and no injuries were reported; Several buildings were evacuated due to the risk of an explosion, including a private hospital.

Intense mobilization of emergency bodies was reported Sunday morning in Puerto Vallarta after registering the overturning of a tanker loaded with fuel on the road that connects the tourist destination with Barra de Navidad, known as Highway 200.

The authorities evacuated a private hospital that is in the area due to the risk of an explosion. The fuel tanker overturned and hit the pumps of a gas station. Despite the serious nature of the incident, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at a service station at the intersection with Highway 200 and Manuel M. Diéguez street in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood at the southern exit of Vallarta.

The damaged unit is a fuel tanker that was transporting 20,000 liters of gasoline and 20,000 liters of diesel, a vehicle owned by the Flosol company. According to the first reports, the driver of the truck made a sharp turn, and due to the weight of the load, when it reached a curve, the unit overturned on its left side and impacting the gas pumps of the service station.

Immediately, elements of the Puerto Vallarta fire department as well as the State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit were mobilized to the site and began the process to remove the vehicle.

Neither of the two containers leaked fuel, but the preventive evacuation of the buildings located 100 meters around was carried out due to the risk of explosiveness. Among these buildings are workers and patients of a private hospital.

Highway 200 has since been reopened.

