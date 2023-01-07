VACATION RENTALS

Owner of Puerto Vallarta bar where Jalisco governor was murdered is released from jail

January 7, 2023
Tonight, the owner of the District 5 bar, José Manuel Sánchez Cruz (aka Manu Vaquita) was released from jail. District 5 was the restaurant and bar where the former governor of Jalisco, Jorge Aristóteles Sandoval, was assassinated.

Sánchez Cruz left the Puente Grande prison . . .

