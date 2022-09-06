Oxxo company donates backpacks to two secondary schools in Vallarta

Multiple companies based in Puerto Vallarta, join the social welfare actions undertaken by the city government, one of them being the convenience store chain Oxxo, which delivered nearly 100 backpacks with school supplies to students of the General 60 Secondary School and the ‘Diego Rivera’ Telesecundaria of El Ranchito, in events coordinated by the Social Development Department.
On behalf of the mayor, the deputy director of Municipal Education, Cesáreo Torres Ceja, expressed that this type of event supports the commitment of Puerto Vallarta to join forces in favor of the education of children and young people from Vallarta.
Juan Carlos Arambul, operations manager of the Plaza Vallarta of the OXXO chain, thanked the city for agreeing that the company joins the school support programs in the municipality, “for being part of this laudable work that they are doing, a pleasant cause in favor of the students, we all have to participate in the development of the country. We do it today by supporting the best students of these schools, looking for this to become something aspirational”.
María de Jesús López Delgado, president of the Municipal DIF System, highlighted the fact that the private sector is joining an important cause and assured that the city government is very aware of the needs of the educational sector of the municipality.
The directors of the schools, José Cruz Hernández Pantoja and Humberto González Jacobo thanked OXXO for the gesture in support of the student community, as well as the learning process, in addition to contributing to improving the infrastructure of the two schools.
Other company directors, municipal officials, parents, and students from both educational centers were also present.
