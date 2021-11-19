Pilgrimages in Puerto Vallarta will not be held this December

Roberto Cordero Robles, parish priest of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José in Puerto Vallarta, confirmed that the traditional pilgrimages will not take place from December 1st to 12th.
Like last year, due to the persistent pandemic of the coronavirus, the “traditional pilgrimages in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe will not be able to take place,” said the priest, noting that the parish will be open for parishioners to come under strict health checks.
Only small groups of families who wish to venerate the Virgin will be able to attend, added Cordero Robles when calling on his parishioners to carry out the Guadalupana parties of their home.
Health secretary Fernando Petersen Aranguren, said that there is a request for two religious events in the city, which are being analyzed and that can be carried out under biosecurity measures.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
Earlier this month, the city sponsored a week of events and parades for Día de Muertos in the tourist strip but has prohibited the celebration of Revolution Day and religious celebrations in December.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Two Navy members stationed in Puerto Vallarta kidnapped by cartel Two members of the Mexican Navy personnel based in Puerto Vallarta have been kidnapped by Laisha Oseguera, daughter of one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the country, Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho, as confirmed by the Secretariat of the Military. The kidnapping occurred a few hours after an Army operation in the city…
- Ten tortured bodies hung over bridge in Zacatecas The city of Cuauhtémoc in Zacatecas has dawned another scene of terror exposed in one of its main highways. Nine bodies hanging on a vehicular bridge and another corpse abandoned on the asphalt strip of federal highway 45, in the direction of Luis Moya, shocked the residents of a town of about 13,500 inhabitants, in…
- Pilgrimages in Puerto Vallarta will not be held this December Roberto Cordero Robles, parish priest of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José in Puerto Vallarta, confirmed that the traditional pilgrimages will not take place from December 1st to 12th. Like last year, due to the persistent pandemic of the coronavirus, the “traditional pilgrimages in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe will…
- Wife of Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel leader arrested in Jalisco The Mexican government has dealt a severe blow to one of the most powerful cartels in the country, that of Jalisco Nueva Generación. Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias The Mencho, was captured Monday in an operation against the group in the cartel’s stronghold, Zapopan, on the outskirts of…
- Mexico buses kids to U.S to receive COVID-19 vaccine Scores of Mexican adolescents were bused to California on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as efforts get underway across Mexico to get shots in the arms of teens. Mexico has resisted vaccinating minors ages 12 to 17, in part because the government focused on older adults believed to be more vulnerable. Mexico also…