Pilgrimages in Puerto Vallarta will not be held this December

Roberto Cordero Robles, parish priest of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José in Puerto Vallarta, confirmed that the traditional pilgrimages will not take place from December 1st to 12th.

Like last year, due to the persistent pandemic of the coronavirus, the “traditional pilgrimages in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe will not be able to take place,” said the priest, noting that the parish will be open for parishioners to come under strict health checks.

Only small groups of families who wish to venerate the Virgin will be able to attend, added Cordero Robles when calling on his parishioners to carry out the Guadalupana parties of their home.

Health secretary Fernando Petersen Aranguren, said that there is a request for two religious events in the city, which are being analyzed and that can be carried out under biosecurity measures.

Earlier this month, the city sponsored a week of events and parades for Día de Muertos in the tourist strip but has prohibited the celebration of Revolution Day and religious celebrations in December.

