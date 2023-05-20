Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Halts Mexico City International Airport Operations

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In the early hours of Saturday, May 20, the Popocatépetl volcano demonstrated significant activity, including multiple exhalations and explosions that dispersed incandescent material and volcanic ash across nearby regions and even parts of Mexico City.

Due to the accumulation of volcanic ash, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) announced its closure at 4:25 a.m., as confirmed in a statement issued at 5:00 a.m.

A subsequent update at 7:00 a.m. shared via the airport’s official social media channels, reported that the closure will extend for at least an additional two hours. This extended period will allow staff from the Benito Juárez International Airport, as well as airline representatives, to thoroughly inspect and clean the runways and taxiways.

Residents Alerted to Eruptions and Ashfall from Popocatépetl Volcano

During the predawn hours of Saturday, May 20, the Popocatépetl volcano, often known as “Don Goyo,” displayed significant activity. The area experienced a series of eruptions and exhalations, accompanied by glowing volcanic material, around 2:00 a.m. These eruptions, complete with the sounds of minor detonations, caught the attention of nearby residents.

SkyAlert noted that clear skies at 11:15 p.m. on the preceding Friday allowed for a clear view of the crater area and the nearby impact of “lava bombs.” They indicated that while the seismic activity had lessened slightly, it remained a point of concern.

Meanwhile, Puebla’s governor, Sergio Salomón, reached out to the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred). In a statement on his Twitter account, he confirmed ongoing activity at Popocatépetl and explained, “We’re currently examining the state of this activity with Cenapred and state Civil Protection. We’ll keep you informed at all times. Let’s stay calm. We remain at Phase 2, Yellow Alert.”

Governor Salomón had previously issued guidelines to municipalities neighboring the volcano. His recommendations included the use of face masks in several municipalities including San Nicolás de los Ranchos, Atlixco, Cuautlancingo, and others.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, May 17, Popocatépetl stirred public concern with an eruption before 8:00 p.m. that illuminated the sky. Cameras monitoring the crater captured the exact moment the glowing material lit up the night.

On May 10, the areas of Atlixco, Cholula, and central Puebla were heavily impacted by intense eruptions, resulting in significant ashfall.