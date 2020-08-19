Program in Puerto Vallarta seeks to stop COVID-19 spread in 50-days

Through the campaign “Put a stop to contagion!”, which promotes the use of face masks for at least 50 days, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) will deliver face masks in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta to be able to return to everyday life as soon as possible.

In an effective and long-term process, Coparmex hopes that by September 30 it will have been possible to put a stop to the pandemic of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the president of the organization in Puerto Vallarta said at a virtual press conference, Jorge Careaga Jiménez, who was accompanied by several of his advisers.

Careaga Jiménez, presented this campaign, which responds to the commitment to social responsibility by promoting the health of Mexicans through the daily use of face masks, hand washing and healthy distance to prevent new infections and avoid more deaths.

He recalled that 154 days ago the health emergency was issued due to the epidemic in the country, however, almost 58,000 people have died due to COVID-19, despite the monumental effort of the medical and support staff.

He said that in the global context, Mexico is in third place (below the United States and Brazil) with more than 500,000 people infected and, according to Our World in Data from the University of Oxford, 71% of the tests for SARS-CoV-2 are positive (the highest rate in the world), which suggests a failed strategy by the Federal government.

For this reason, “from Coparmex Puerto Vallarta we call on the President of the Republic to make the necessary adjustments to stop the infections, at the same time that we urge all Mexicans to adopt and promote basic prevention measures: use of face masks, healthy distance of one and a half meters between people, and frequent hand washing,” said Careaga Jiménez.

Scientific evidence worldwide suggests that the use of a mask is a protective measure that significantly reduces the number of COVID-19 infections.

This has been determined by studies carried out by the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, José Mario Molina Pasquel Henríquez; as well as the universities of Washington and McMaster in Canada, among others, added the business leader, detailing that the campaign “Put a stop to contagion!” considers that 50 days is a reasonable number and an achievable goal “if we all join in this effort to stop the chain of infections, and thereby reactivate the economy of our country once and for all.”

Over 50 days, Coparmex will be promoting 3 main actions: Promote the use of face masks, using the hashtags #YoUsoCubrebocas and #SiMeCuidoTeCuido.

In addition, they will urge the authorities, businessmen, and citizens to assume the commitment to use face masks (special forms on the website ponlealtoalcontagio.mx.) And promote the collection and delivery of face masks in low-income areas that are considered as hotbeds.

“In sum, from Coparmex we call on the 36 thousand member companies, citizens, municipal, State and Federal governments, to commit and take care of each other by adopting hygiene protocols, as well as to implement adequate traceability accompanied by assertive communication, because only in this way will we be able to reactivate our economy, protect employment and family income but, above all, avoid further human losses”, he highlighted.

The program has its challenges with Puerto Vallarta being a tourist destination welcoming tourists from nations around the world who arrive from countries where COVID-19 is widespread.