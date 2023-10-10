Puerto Vallarta Airport Canceled 12 Flights Due to Hurricane Lidia, Airport Expected to Close in Coming Hours

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport reported that airlines had canceled 12 flights due to Hurricane “Lidia.”

Although it continues to operate normally, this facility is expected to close in the next few hours.

Municipalities along the coast of Jalisco are on high alert as they prepare for the impending arrival of Hurricane Lidia, expected to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon. The storm has intensified into a category 2 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson scale. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit has indicated that the meteorological event is anticipated to touch down between . . .

