Puerto Vallarta Among Top International Destinations for U.S. Thanksgiving Travelers

PUERTO VALLARTA – As the United States prepares for its annual Thanksgiving holiday, celebrated every fourth Thursday of November—falling on the 23rd this year—a new study by Allianz Partners has illuminated the preferred travel destinations for Americans during this time. Puerto Vallarta joins Cancun and Los Cabos as one of the three leading international locations where U.S. citizens are most likely to spend their holiday.

Allianz Partners' annual Top 10 Thanksgiving Destination Index utilized data from more than 800,000 insured travel itineraries to compile its findings. The study reveals that New York City and . . .

