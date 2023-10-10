Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Brace for Category 2 Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Municipal Council of Civil Protection has issued a warning for residents in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas as the region prepares for the impending arrival of Hurricane Lidia, expected to make landfall as a category two cyclone starting this Tuesday afternoon.

According to meteorologist Víctor Cornejo, the nature of this storm requires particular attention. Contrary to typical storm patterns, Hurricane Lidia is approaching directly into the bay, bypassing the natural mountain barriers that usually offer some level of protection to the region. Cornejo, however, urged the population not to panic . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.