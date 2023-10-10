Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Brace for Category 2 Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Municipal Council of Civil Protection has issued a warning for residents in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas as the region prepares for the impending arrival of Hurricane Lidia, expected to make landfall as a category two cyclone starting this Tuesday afternoon.
According to meteorologist Víctor Cornejo, the nature of this storm requires particular attention. Contrary to typical storm patterns, Hurricane Lidia is approaching directly into the bay, bypassing the natural mountain barriers that usually offer some level of protection to the region. Cornejo, however, urged the population not to panic . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.