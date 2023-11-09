Puerto Vallarta Anticipates at Least Eight Months of Water Shortage, Expert Advises Caution

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents of the Puerto Vallarta region are being advised to brace for at least eight months of water shortages, as forecasted by Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, an esteemed meteorologist and adviser to the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of the Bay. The anticipated scarcity is attributed to rainfall significantly below normal levels, insufficient to replenish the area's aquifers.

Cornejo López's analysis paints a stark picture for the coming months, predicting sparse precipitation during the typically dry season. "The models are indicating very little rain in December, and January is . . .

