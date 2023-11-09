200 Cyclists to Converge on Puerto Vallarta for Prestigious Road Race

November 9, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Cyclists from various states are gearing up for the 5th edition of the Puerto Vallarta 2023 Road Cycling Race, which is set to take place on November 19. The race promises to be a competitive event, with participants vying for a significant prize pool of 40,000 pesos.

The race will commence at 9 a.m., with the starting line in front of the Puerto Mágico facilities. Competitors will tackle a challenging circuit on the central lanes of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, spanning 3 kilometers from Puerto Mágico to the Fluvial Vallarta . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta airport registers more than 3 million visitorsPuerto Vallarta Airport Nears Record-Breaking Month With 5.5 Million Passengers in October PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is on the cusp of a historic milestone, approaching 5.5 million passengers after the October count, aligning closely with its previous year's performance for the same month and marking a cessation in a transient decline. Preliminary data issued by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reveals a…
  • News BriefPuerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 7, 2023 https://youtu.be/QNzEJWgMf3k Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. Residents and business owners in Puerto Vallarta are on high alert due to sightings of a crocodile in the Cuale River, stirring significant unease…
  • aws mexicoMexico and Amazon Unveil a Joint Initiative to Train Over 130,000 in Cloud Computing PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a notable collaboration between the Ministry of Economy of Mexico and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the "Boosting Mexican Talent to the Cloud" training program has been launched with the ambitious goal of enhancing the technical prowess of over 130,000 Mexicans in the domain of cloud computing. This strategic move is…
  • Puerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with GrandeurPuerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with Grandeur Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a grand ceremony bustling with eager onlookers, Puerto Vallarta upheld its tradition and cultural splendor by revealing the World's Largest Catrina for the second year in a row on its vibrant boardwalk. This event marked the onset of the city’s renowned Day of the Dead festivities, welcoming both state and…
  • Persistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta ResidentsPersistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta Residents Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Heightened concerns surface in the bustling heart of Puerto Vallarta, as reports of a crocodile in the Cuale River stir unrest among locals and business owners. The situation has escalated to the point where Graciela Ortiz Cervantes, president of the Neighborhood Council of Colonia Emiliano Zapata, has vocalized the community's distress…
  • Puerto Vallarta Authorities to Provide Essential Household Items to Hurricane-Affected FamiliesPuerto Vallarta Authorities to Provide Essential Household Items to Hurricane-Affected Families PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has announced the distribution of essential household items to the families severely impacted by Hurricane "Lidia" which occurred on October 10. The provisions will be allocated at the Cultural and Sports Center La Lija, with metal sheets for roofing to be handed out on Tuesday…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates the Unconditional Love of Canines in the Kukur Tihar FestivalPuerto Vallarta Celebrates the Unconditional Love of Canines in the Kukur Tihar Festival Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – This Saturday, November 11, Puerto Vallarta will again be the stage for the Kukur Tihar celebration. This cherished occasion pays homage to the unique bond between humans and their canine companions. This marks the fifth instance of Puerto Vallarta joining in the global observance of this heartfelt event. Kukur Tihar, an…
  • huracan-otis-acapulco-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Foresees Increased Tourism After Hurricane Otis Devastates Acapulco Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane 'Otis' in Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez addressed the potential positive influx of tourism and labor to the city. The catastrophe in Acapulco, which has critically impacted 80% of the city’s tourism infrastructure, could inadvertently steer economic advantages toward…
  • 1 Tons of Methamphetamine from Mexico Wrapped in Official Government Packing Seized in China1.1 Tons of Methamphetamine from Mexico Wrapped in Official Government Packing Seized in China PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hong Kong Customs Department has made a monumental seizure of 1.1 tons of suspected solid methamphetamine, valued at approximately $640 million, marking the largest bust of this nature in the region's history. This discovery was made within a maritime container during an operation in the Kwuai Chung district on October 26,…
  • Hurricane Otis Exacerbates Vulnerability to Cartel Exploitation Amid Rebuilding EffortsPuerto Vallarta Should Heed the Lessons of Hurricane Otis as Acapulco Rebuilds from Devastation PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Acapulco, Mexico, is facing the daunting task of reconstruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. This catastrophic Category 5 storm has laid bare critical frailties in the nation's aging infrastructure. As the city seeks to heal from the devastation inflicted on October 25, experts across various fields are calling for urgent…