200 Cyclists to Converge on Puerto Vallarta for Prestigious Road Race

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Cyclists from various states are gearing up for the 5th edition of the Puerto Vallarta 2023 Road Cycling Race, which is set to take place on November 19. The race promises to be a competitive event, with participants vying for a significant prize pool of 40,000 pesos.

The race will commence at 9 a.m., with the starting line in front of the Puerto Mágico facilities. Competitors will tackle a challenging circuit on the central lanes of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, spanning 3 kilometers from Puerto Mágico to the Fluvial Vallarta . . .

