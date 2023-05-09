Puerto Vallarta Bound: The Hazards of Travel on Federal Highway 200

A Slice of Chicago in Puerto Vallarta: Americana Sports Bar & Grill’s Deep-Dish Pizza

Pizza aficionados in Puerto Vallarta now have a fresh choice to satisfy their cravings! Since October 2022, Americana Sports Bar & Grill has been dishing out the city's first deep-dish pizzas, rooted in Chicago tradition. These hearty pies, approximately 2 inches thick, are available in both 10-inch and 12-inch round sizes, and have quickly become…