Puerto Vallarta business owners concerned about possible closures due to COVID-19

Business owners in Puerto Vallarta express their concern about the possibility of stopping the economy due to the increase in coronavirus infections and the activation of the Emergency Button.

Businessmen point out that preventive measures should be redoubled to avoid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, which has steadily been increasing over the past two weeks.

Sergio Jaime Santos, president of Canirac in the city, said that this is the result of the relaxation of preventive measures. “This is the result of social relaxation, we must remember that this has not ended,” he said, considering that stopping the economy again would be a setback to the slow recovery of the sector.

“Although we have been registering a recovery, much slower than we expected, but in the end it has returned, stopping the economy again would be a serious setback,” he said.

Jorge Careaga Jiménez, president of Coparmex, also pointed out that stopping the economy would be catastrophic, but above all, because this pandemic has not been taken seriously, even from within the family.

The business leader said that over time preventive measures have taken a back seat, especially in family gatherings where it is believed that by being together with relatives, the risk is lower.

For this reason, Cariaga Jiménez insisted on redoubling the preventive measures again and urged the authorities not to be permissive in this situation.

The state government has said that with the continued increase of infections, especially among young people, there is the possibility of having to stop the economy by pressing the so-called Emergency Button, which would undoubtedly be a serious setback for Jalisco, that until now has spearheaded the country’s reactivation.