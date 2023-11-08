Puerto Vallarta Celebrates the Unconditional Love of Canines in the Kukur Tihar Festival

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – This Saturday, November 11, Puerto Vallarta will again be the stage for the Kukur Tihar celebration. This cherished occasion pays homage to the unique bond between humans and their canine companions. This marks the fifth instance of Puerto Vallarta joining in the global observance of this heartfelt event.

Kukur Tihar, an integral part of the Nepalese Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a tradition that extends gratitude to animals, particularly dogs, for their loyalty and companionship. This year, the coastal city known affectionately as the green pearl of the Mexican . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.