Puerto Vallarta Commission Approves Nearly 12 Million Pesos in Infrastructure Projects

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a significant move towards infrastructural development, the Public Works Adjudication Commission of Puerto Vallarta approved three important projects during its ordinary session held this Wednesday. The projects totaling nearly 12 million pesos and will be executed using municipal resources.

New Technical Secretary Introduced

The session was presided over by Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, who took the opportunity to introduce the new Technical Secretary and Director of Public Works, Architect Jaime Gabriel Meza.

Public Lighting Modernization on Av. Los Poetas

One of the first items on the agenda was . . .

