PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, led a formal signing of the commitment to secure Blue Flag certification for a series of beaches in Puerto Vallarta and the Costalegre region. The event brought together mayors from Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán, demonstrating a unified approach to maintaining and enhancing the area’s environmental, safety, and sustainability standards.