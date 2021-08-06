In this news brief: UK suspends flights from Mexico; Ventilator shortage in Vallarta; Parachute breaks free from boat in Puerto Vallarta
UK SUSPENDS FLIGHTS FROM MEXICO
With concern over the increased spread of the COVID-19 virus in Mexico, and the strong presence of variants, the United Kingdom once again included Mexico in the travel ‘red list’. The new classification prohibits travelers from Mexico from entering the UK, with the exception of British or Irish citizens. Citizens returning to the UK from Mexico will be required to take a COVID test and quarantine.
Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/uk-prohibits-entry-of-travelers-from-mexico-due-to-increases-in-covid-19/
PUERTO VALLARTA HOSPITALS WITHOUT VENTILATORS
According to data from the Mexican government, all four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are at 100% occupancy for beds with ventilators for critical patience with COVID-19. The local director of health said the situation is fluid because people come on and off ventilators as they recover or sadly die. The director said right now, the patients are between 18 and 35 years old and not vaccinated. There have been 75 deaths from COVID in Puerto Vallarta this week.
Read full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/all-four-public-hospitals-in-puerto-vallarta-are-at-100-occupancy-in-beds-with-ventilators/
TOURIST PARASAIL EXPERIENCE GOES WRONG
A 21-year-old girl was left hanging from electricity lines in Puerto Vallarta after the parachute rope that was pulling the young tourist broke free from the boat. The young woman, originally from the state of Guanajuato, was enjoying a ride through the bay aboard a Parachute, like hundreds of tourists every day, but a wind gust caused the rope to break from the boat. After gliding over the city, the girl landed in power lines where locals helped free her and called an ambulance. The girl survived with just minor injuries.
Read full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/tourist-in-puerto-vallarta-crashes-into-powerlines-after-parachute-breaks-free-from-boat/
