The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22.
Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:
In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be seven states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Colima and Nayarit.
Given the rebound in active cases of COVID-19 in the state of Jalisco, Governor Enrique Alfaro, reported that on Monday, August 9, he will meet with the Board of Health to agree on measures to contain the spread of the virus without proposing new closures in the state, however, the return to face-to-face classes will be prioritized.
Alfaro reiterated that there will be no new closures in the state, since his administration focuses on the hospital system being able to respond to the increase in infection rather than controlling the spread.
The governor indicated that hospital conversions to add more beds are happening where it has been necessary, such as Puerto Vallarta and now Cihuatlán.
“The only specific problem is in Cihuatlán, which will be resolved today or at the latest tomorrow,” he said.
As for the rest of Mexico, in the color “green” (low risk) it was only possible to maintain one state: Chiapas.
In “orange” (high risk) there will be 15 entities: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, State of Mexico, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.
While in “yellow” or moderate risk, there will be 9 states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Morelos, Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.
The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds, and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on the current numbers, and which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).
The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 6 there are already 243,733 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,944,226 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours there were 568 deaths and 21,563 new infections, reaching a new record of infections during the third wave of infections in Mexico.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tourist in Puerto Vallarta crashes into powerlines after parachute breaks free from boat A 21-year-old girl was left hanging from electricity lines of the Federal Electricity Commission in Puerto Vallarta after the parachute rope that was pulling the young tourist broke free from the boat. The young woman, originally from the state of Guanajuato, was enjoying a ride through the bay aboard a Parachute, like hundreds of tourists…
- Puerto Vallarta Daily News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 6, 2021 In this news brief: UK suspends flights from Mexico; Ventilator shortage in Vallarta; Parachute breaks free from boat in Puerto Vallarta https://youtu.be/NEfPOw3QVlU UK SUSPENDS FLIGHTS FROM MEXICO With concern over the increased spread of the COVID-19 virus in Mexico, and the strong presence of variants, the United Kingdom once again included Mexico in the travel…
- Jalisco returns to ‘red’ in the COVID-19 alert system The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22. Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows: In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; August 6, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 6 there are already 243,733 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,944,226 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 568 deaths and 21,563 new infections. Mexico City and Tabasco are the entities with the highest…
- Are you planning a vacation to Mexico? Know the COVID-19 restrictions in the tourist hotspots Despite the fact that Mexico is in the middle of a third wave due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Tourism predicts that for the summer vacation period July-August, more than 20 million travelers will arrive in the country, which represents 178% more than the same season last year. Given this forecast, the authorities are taking…