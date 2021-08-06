The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22.

Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be seven states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Colima and Nayarit.

Given the rebound in active cases of COVID-19 in the state of Jalisco, Governor Enrique Alfaro, reported that on Monday, August 9, he will meet with the Board of Health to agree on measures to contain the spread of the virus without proposing new closures in the state, however, the return to face-to-face classes will be prioritized.

Alfaro reiterated that there will be no new closures in the state, since his administration focuses on the hospital system being able to respond to the increase in infection rather than controlling the spread.

The governor indicated that hospital conversions to add more beds are happening where it has been necessary, such as Puerto Vallarta and now Cihuatlán.

“The only specific problem is in Cihuatlán, which will be resolved today or at the latest tomorrow,” he said.

As for the rest of Mexico, in the color “green” (low risk) it was only possible to maintain one state: Chiapas.

In “orange” (high risk) there will be 15 entities: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, State of Mexico, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

While in “yellow” or moderate risk, there will be 9 states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Morelos, Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.

The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds, and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on the current numbers, and which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 6 there are already 243,733 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,944,226 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours there were 568 deaths and 21,563 new infections, reaching a new record of infections during the third wave of infections in Mexico.

