Puerto Vallarta Expands Garbage Collection Fleet with 12 Million Pesos Investment

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a significant development aimed at enhancing solid waste management services, the city of Puerto Vallarta received a boost with the acquisition of four new garbage collection trucks, representing an investment of approximately 12 million pesos.

This latest addition to the municipal fleet brings the total number of units dedicated to garbage collection in the city to 36, following the delivery of 10 new trucks just a couple of months ago.

The official inauguration ceremony was presided over by the esteemed Vallarta Mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, in the presence of . . .

