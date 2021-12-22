Puerto Vallarta expects 85% occupancy for Christmas and New Years

Although the forecast plans for some days to reach 100% occupancy in Puerto Vallarta over the holiday season, an average occupancy of 85 percent is expected, according to data from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Public Trust Vallarta (Fidetur).

Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the organization stressed that, at the end of the year, this beach destination is already registering high figures, it could even reach occupations numbers near pre-pandemic levels.

He explained that the average occupancy during this holiday period will be 85 percent, but 100% is not ruled out, as it was recorded in 2019 or before, because “the return of foreign tourists, mainly the American and Canadian, is taking place”.

The holiday period (from December 20 to January 5) will be setting the tone, in addition to the fact that national tourism, which commonly comes last minute, is the one that may increase the occupancy figure.

Although the figure could vary, according to Fidetur and the Jalisco Tourism Secretary, an economic spill of close to $930 million pesos is expected.

