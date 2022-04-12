Puerto Vallarta expects an economic rebound over the Easter holiday

Puerto Vallarta will have the best vacation period so far during the pandemic, with the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors both by air and road, said the director of Tourism and Development Economic of the municipality, Ludvig Estrada Virgen.
He indicated that for the Holy Week and Easter holidays there are great expectations, the highest since 2019 when he recalled that records were reached in air operations in the destination.
“Many people are arriving by road, bus companies implementing extra runs, in addition to the fact that the high cruise season continues, all of which makes the destination experience moments like they have not had since the pandemic began.”
Hotel occupancy will increase these days reaching 100% on some days, in addition to tourism that uses hosting platforms, rents houses or apartments, and people visiting friends or relatives, all of which will leave a very important economic impact.
Estrada Virgen informed that the offices (Downtown, Marina Vallarta, Parque Hidalgo, Parque Lázaro Cárdenas and El Pitillal) and modules (Playa Camarones, Playa de Oro and Malecón) of the tourism department, will be open every day of the vacation period in order to inform visitors and address complaints in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism.
In addition, she called on service providers to offer quality care so that visitors have the best experience. “We are achieving good results since the last months of last year thanks to the collective work of hoteliers, restaurateurs, all service providers, but all of us who live here must also contribute by maintaining a clean place; we must remember that we have been qualified as the friendliest city”.
According to the Sectur, Puerto Vallarta could achieve an average general hotel occupancy during the vacation period of 78.5 percent, the highest in the country.
