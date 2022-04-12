Red tide in Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit is safe for recreational use if you don’t mind the dead fish

Despite the fact that in the last three days, thousands of dead fish have washed ashore on Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit beaches due to red tide, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and the state government ensure that the beaches are clean and suitable for recreational use.
“In order to obtain the geometric mean and generate a statistical value that makes it possible to indicate whether or not a beach represents a health risk, Cofepris, in coordination with the state health authorities and the National Network of Public Health Laboratories, In recent days, we took samples of seawater,” the Nayarit government published through its social networks.
In the last three days, thousands of dead fish have appeared on the beaches, specifically in those of Bahía de Banderas, where the authorities, citizens, and private initiative have taken on the task of removing the fish, some of which have been analyzed to determine the cause of death.
This red tide phenomenon has been present in the Bay of Banderas, which also includes the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, since the end of February and has continued to this day, highlighted the biologist and researcher at the Center University of the Coast of the University of Guadalajara, María del Carmen Cortés Lara, who had already warned about this natural phenomenon.
“We have been, so far in the year 2022, working and monitoring here in the bay, we observed this red tide from the end of February until yesterday when we went out to the field, and here the curious thing is, this time it is practically covering the entire bay”, according to the professor.
The microorganisms found in the bay are of concern, says the biologist and oceanographer, because they produce neurotoxins, hence hundreds of dead fish were found on the beach in Puerto Vallarta in recent days.
“The red tide that is recorded in the bay derives from the presence of a diatom called Pseudonitzschia, which is quite harmful, warned Cortés, because it is associated with the production of domoic acid, which is a neurotoxin. “That’s why we’ve seen a lot of dead fish in the bay.”
One of the recommendations is that people do not swim in these “dense patches” of red tide, because their skin may be susceptible to some type of irritation and dead fish should not be consumed.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- US warns about dangerous routes and highways in Mexico The United States Department of State warned its government officials about the use of certain dangerous routes and highways in Mexico. According to the statement issued in mid-March, violent crimes occur in these areas, such as homicides, kidnappings, and vehicle thefts, for which they asked travelers to avoid five states, reconsider traveling in another 11,…
- Armed men enter voting center in Puerto Vallarta and stuff two ballot boxes with fake votes Two voting booths installed in Puerto Vallarta reported the entry of armed men who threatened officials and marked ballots, so the results will be annulled and the complaint will be filed with the authorities of the Electoral Crimes Prosecutor’s Office. Mexicans were voting to recall the President, a vote that the president had promised would…
- Mexican cartels swap arms for cocaine Mexican drug cartels appear to be shipping high-powered weapons to Colombia to purchase shipments of cocaine, a trade Colombian authorities say is fueling the deadly struggle between rival traffickers for control of the nation’s drug routes. A bevy of machine guns, assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns are flowing into the South American country, a dozen…
- The search continues for young man who is suspected of drowning in Puerto Vallarta By sea, air, and land, the search continues for a 28-year-old man who disappeared after swimming at Los Camarones beach in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. “Unfortunately, until now it has not been possible to locate the body of the person alive,” said Víctor Hugo Roldán, Coordinator of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and…
- Puerto Vallarta expects an economic rebound over the Easter holiday Puerto Vallarta will have the best vacation period so far during the pandemic, with the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors both by air and road, said the director of Tourism and Development Economic of the municipality, Ludvig Estrada Virgen. He indicated that for the Holy Week and Easter holidays there are great expectations,…