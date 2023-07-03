Puerto Vallarta Experiences Seasonal Downturn in Cruise Tourism

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - July continues the low season for international tourist cruises in Puerto Vallarta with only five scheduled arrivals, echoing the same number seen in June. This information comes according to the Administration of the National Port System (ASIPONA) Puerto Vallarta.

Four out of the five cruise ships to dock will be the Carnival Panorama, a regular visitor to the city. The Panorama is scheduled to arrive each Tuesday of the month. The remaining arrival will be the Navigator of the Seas, set to dock on the 4th of July, creating a rare double arrival for . . .

