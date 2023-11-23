Puerto Vallarta Hailed as One of the Top Ten “Friendliest Cities in the World”

Puerto Vallarta, the renowned Mexican coastal city, has garnered global recognition again, affirming its longstanding reputation as a premier travel destination. In the esteemed Condé Nast Traveler's 36th Readers' Choice Awards 2023, Puerto Vallarta has been ranked among the top ten "Friendliest Cities in the World". This accolade is a testament to the city's enduring commitment to exceptional service and hospitality.
Celebrating its 36th edition, the Readers' Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler, a magazine known for its expertise in luxury travel tourism, placed Puerto Vallarta above notable global destinations such as Kyoto, Lisbon, Cape . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.