Puerto Vallarta Hailed as One of the Top Ten “Friendliest Cities in the World”

Puerto Vallarta, the renowned Mexican coastal city, has garnered global recognition again, affirming its longstanding reputation as a premier travel destination. In the esteemed Condé Nast Traveler's 36th Readers' Choice Awards 2023, Puerto Vallarta has been ranked among the top ten "Friendliest Cities in the World". This accolade is a testament to the city's enduring commitment to exceptional service and hospitality.

Celebrating its 36th edition, the Readers' Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler, a magazine known for its expertise in luxury travel tourism, placed Puerto Vallarta above notable global destinations such as Kyoto, Lisbon, Cape . . .

