Puerto Vallarta hopes to achieve six Blue Flag certified beaches this year

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta shows firm signs of recovering the lost ground in the certification of beaches, although it does so not only due to an effort promoted by the government, but also by the hotel sector, since for the 2023-2024 season it presented the candidacy for renewal of the Blue Flag certification of the four current beaches and two new ones on the hotel beaches of Marina Vallarta.

At a meeting of the National Blue Flag Mexico Jury for the 2023-2024 season, it was reported that of the registered applications, 64 beaches, 2 marinas, and 31 sustainable tourism vessels are considered for renewal of the certification, and 11 new applications from 9 beaches and 2 sustainable tourism boats.

In the case of Puerto Vallarta, since last year it already recovered two certifications, and for this reason, this time the candidate beaches to renew are Camarones, Palmares, Playa de Oro and Sheraton. The latter by the hotel company. And there are also two new candidacies, from the beaches of the Marriott and Westin hotels, both in Marina Vallarta.

The leading state continues to be Baja California Sur, specifically Los Cabos, which seeks to recertify 25 beaches. Quintana Roo tries with 22 (divided into four destinations) and adds another two, but also intends to renew 31 badges for sustainable tourism boats and add another two.

In addition, Guerrero has five beach renewal applications.

Nayarit has two recertifications, although one on the beach in Nuevo Vallarta and the other on the Santa María del Oro lagoon, and will seek a new certification on the Lo de Marcos beach, in addition to renewing those of the La Cruz de Huanacaxtle marinas and San Blas.

The certification represents an added value for any service provider, site, or tourist destination, favoring a positive image for tourists, for this reason, programs such as Blue Flag are promoted, which raises awareness among tourists and inhabitants about the relevance of ecosystems and, particularly, coastal systems.

The work is led by the Foundation for Environmental Education México (FEE), through a program that allows the development of environmental compliance evaluation processes. Mexico is an international benchmark in the number of Blue Flag sites, ranking first in the American continent and 11th in the world; while in terms of certified sustainable tourist boats, Mexico is located in the first position globally.

Joaquín Díaz Ríos, executive director of FEE México, recognized the coordinated work that raises awareness of the importance of caring for Mexico’s environmental assets, by presenting these solid candidacies.

He commented that the Blue Flag program has grown steadily, allowing the creation and development of strengths that make destinations more competitive worldwide. He highlighted that Mexico is an example in this matter, by sharing with Argentina, Chile, and the United States, the knowledge of how Blue Flags operate in Mexico.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.

Trending news on PVDN