Puerto Vallarta Hosts Successful 17th Edition of Aztec International Folklore Festival

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The 17th edition of the Aztec International Folklore Festival (FESTVA) 2023, organized by the association of the same name, concluded with great success this Sunday night after a show of more than three hours. The festival showcased the talent, art, and culture of participating groups and ballets from Costa Rica, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Togo, Sinaloa, and the host city, Puerto Vallarta.
The Vallarta Theater was filled to capacity with hundreds of Vallarta residents and visitors who were entertained by the performances. The festival was organized in coordination with the municipal government, including the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, and the Tourism Trust.
The event was closed by the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, accompanied by his wife, María de Jesús López Delgado, President of the Municipal DIF System. Also present were the director of the Vallartense Institute of Culture, Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, and the president and director of FESTVA, Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla.
During the event, the participating groups and ballets showcased their talents, and Professor Michel emphasized that dance, culture, music, and dances are traditions that transcend borders. He congratulated the organizers, delegations, and ambassadors of Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Chile, and Togo, as well as the different states’ participants, “who brought us a taste of their folklore.”
Professor Michel also took the opportunity to thank the visitors for choosing Puerto Vallarta as their destination and invited them to promote it in their places of origin. He highlighted Puerto Vallarta’s sea, beaches, mountains, boardwalk, sunsets, and various attractions.
He recognized Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla, president of FESTVA, who, in coordination with the Instituto Vallartense de Cultura and the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, “made possible this wonderful artistic performance that we have enjoyed and that is a true show for locals and visitors.”
The director of the IVC, Luis Escoto Martínez, said he was proud to have participated in the organization of this festival for the second consecutive year and to have taken it to different parts of the municipality, fulfilling Professor Michel’s goal of bringing culture to all corners.
Juan Antonio Salcedo, president and director of FESTVA, thanked Profe Michel for all the support provided for the second year for the celebration of this festival, the IVC, Tourism and Economic Development, as well as the Tourism Trust and the Vallarta Theater, which was filled to capacity during the more than three hours of the show.
The event concluded with recognitions given to the participating groups and ballets, as well as the different dependencies and instances that supported the organization.
