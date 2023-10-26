Puerto Vallarta International Airport Expands Destinations in Partnership with Pacific Airport Group

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, a key access point for tourism and business in the region, has been experiencing a steady increase in passenger traffic since the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. To sustain and augment this positive trajectory, the Pacific Airport Group (GAP) has initiated a strategic plan to introduce new routes and services.
According to the company's recent announcement, the airport already provides direct connections to several major origins and destinations. However, GAP emphasizes that there exists a substantial room for development and has identified a list of . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.