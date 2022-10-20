Puerto Vallarta is one of the top destinations to invest in vacation rental property

According to La Haus, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán are positioned as the best cities in Mexico to invest in property to be used as short-term vacation rentals.

Alejandro Berman, Marketing Vice President of La Haus, indicated that although beach destinations stand out as those with the greatest potential in the short-term rental property segment, entities such as San Miguel de Allende, in Guanajuato, or tourist sites such as Peña de Bernal are holding their own as well.

“Rentals to travelers are a new channel for generating income for investors. The profitability of short-term rental housing can be between 10% and 15% per year, well above the interest earned in financial institutions,” said Berman.

For the director of La Haus, the value that tourism generates in Mexico makes the option of buying real estate only for rent attractive to real estate investors, since tourists appreciate this type of space for factors such as lower cost, the possibility of choosing a comfortable property or luxurious atmosphere, as well as wide range and security.

Cities like Puerto Vallarta or Mazatlán are positioned as cities with the potential to expand the property market for short-term rentals and turn a profit for owners.

“Currently there are multiple housing developers that have greater clarity about what type of properties these travelers are looking for, and with that knowledge, they develop properties that respond to specific needs of vacationers today,” said Berman.

Likewise, destinations that do not have a beach as one of their main attractions have also shown potential in this market, due to their conditions, such as San Miguel de Allende or Peña de Bernal.

“On our platform, between 30% and 40% of real estate purchases were for rent and were acquired among friends or relatives, who found pre-sales a key moment to start their investment project,” said the director of La Haus.

