Puerto Vallarta is Still Recovering One Week After Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO — A week has passed since the fury of Hurricane "Lidia," which was later downgraded to a tropical storm, descended upon Puerto Vallarta on the evening of Tuesday, October 17. The unparalleled havoc wreaked by the storm is slowly being undone. Still, the visible scars left in its wake serve as haunting reminders of a date that will be etched in this tourist hub's contemporary history.
Seven days after the onslaught, the city is still littered with the detritus of the storm’s wrath. Fallen poles, uprooted trees, and signs knocked asunder by the . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.