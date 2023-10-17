Puerto Vallarta is Still Recovering One Week After Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO — A week has passed since the fury of Hurricane "Lidia," which was later downgraded to a tropical storm, descended upon Puerto Vallarta on the evening of Tuesday, October 17. The unparalleled havoc wreaked by the storm is slowly being undone. Still, the visible scars left in its wake serve as haunting reminders of a date that will be etched in this tourist hub's contemporary history.

Seven days after the onslaught, the city is still littered with the detritus of the storm’s wrath. Fallen poles, uprooted trees, and signs knocked asunder by the . . .

