Puerto Vallarta is watching ports of entry for passengers showing signs of Coronavirus

After the possible arrival of Coronavirus to Mexico and the state of Jalisco, the municipality of Puerto Vallarta has installed a sanitary fence both at the international airport and at the port terminal.

Dr. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Health Region of the Jalisco Ministry of Health, explained that these measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the new virus called “Wuhan pneumonia,” which originated in China.

The Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, and the Integral Port Administration (API), currently has a group of epidemiologists to try to contain the entry of any type of epidemic.

“The Department of International Health is a group of doctors and nurses specialized in epidemiology, not only coronavirus, but any disease that may pose a risk to Puerto Vallarta and the region.”

Álvarez Zayas said that the measures are taking place for any people from China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and even the United States, a neighboring country in which a case has already been registered.

Álvarez Zayas clarified that at this moment there is no contingency situation in Puerto Vallarta, they simply take the necessary precautionary measures.

The Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, during 2019, welcomed 2,516,577 passengers, of which 1,568,811 were international and 947,766 were national; while in the port terminal 482,335 were received, most of them international.