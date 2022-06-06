Puerto Vallarta looks forward to a successful summer vacation period

After closing the month of May with hotel occupancy above 80 percent, Puerto Vallarta is getting ready for the summer vacations that are about to arrive, according to the director of Local tourism, Ludwig Estrada Virgen.

After maintaining a strong number of visitors for events and meeting tourism, an excellent summer is in sight, said the local official.

Expectations are optimistic about the tourist revival in Puerto Vallarta, given that tourist flows continued after the April vacation period, said Estrada Virgen, noting that the influx of tourism, both national and international, to the destination has not ceased.

Occupancy during the weekends remained above 80 percent in May, and already in the last weekend it reached nearly 100%, and although during the week it fluctuated between 65 and 70 percent, it is estimated that it would have been above 80 percent on a monthly general average.

International flights continued to arrive in Puerto Vallarta last month without the decrease in arrivals that is typically seen at the beginning of summer, which reflects that after two years due to the confinement and the restrictions of the pandemic, people are eager to travel.

Even though the cruise season is over and only the weekly arrival of the Carnival Panorama is expected in June, tourism by air and road remains at good levels, as can be seen in the tourist area.

Even though the indicators of the pandemic are reported downwards and restrictions in open and closed spaces were eliminated, basic prevention measures continue in tourist establishments.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN