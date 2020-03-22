Puerto Vallarta mayor asks people to stay home

After meeting with the mayors of the region to evaluate the actions taken by the COVID-19 contingency, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, calls on residents to stay home and abide by the recommendations issued by the State Government.

“We finished a working meeting with Health Region 8. We listened to the new recommendations of the Ministry of Health and generated joint strategies to continue making a common front against coronavirus, in which we need the collaboration of all,” said the mayor in a video posted on social media.

He points out that according to a study from the University of Guadalajara, the Government of Jalisco has called for people not leaving home in the next 5 days unless it is a very necessary issue.

For this reason, the Puerto Vallarta government announced that the city, DIF, and Seapal will work only with the necessary personnel to guarantee basic services such as garbage collection, water distribution, security or emergencies. All scheduled events have been canceled until further notice.

The mayor announced that in the next few days he will announce the strategies to support the economy of families in Vallarta and the productive sector, while reiterating the call to stay home these days.

“In the next few days I will be reporting the actions that my government will implement in order to support the economy of the families of Puerto Vallarta. Actions that together with the support of the State of Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, will become a package of support with which we will seek to help the most vulnerable people and encourage the economy of our Port,” he said.

Dávalos Peña stressed that the first step in this contingency is to think about your health and that of families. “We always say that without health we cannot get ahead, so stay at home,” he stressed.

The mayor assured that Puerto Vallarta will come out ahead of this contingency, and stressed that it is testing us, so he called not to ignore the recommendations of the health sector.

“Let’s not make the mistakes of other countries, let’s learn and follow the recommendations. We are the best frontier for the containment of this virus at a crucial moment,” he said.

“There are 5 days that can change our future and reduce the negative impact that this contingency is already leaving. It is time to make a commitment to the most vulnerable, let us think of our parents or grandparents, or pregnant women and the people who are struggling today with a chronic degenerative disease. It is for you, it is for your family, and for our future, we are going to get ahead ”, he concluded.