Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for December 1, 2023

December 1, 2023

https://youtu.be/6d5X8V5wemg

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

The United States Treasury Department has taken a significant step in dismantling the financial networks of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned 13 companies based in Puerto Vallarta, linked to timeshare fraud schemes and real estate operations . . .

Popular posts:

  • The US tapped cell phones of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)US Authorities Deal a Blow to Cartels in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant move to dismantle the financial underpinnings of organized crime, the United States Treasury Department has sanctioned over a dozen companies associated with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). These actions, carried out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), target entities implicated in timeshare fraud schemes across…
  • Construction of new Puerto Vallarta airport terminal begins today, increasing capacity by 50%New International Flight Routes to Boost Puerto Vallarta’s High Season Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is set to experience a significant boost in its high season traffic with the addition of over 25,000 departure seats this year. In a strategic move to strengthen the influx of visitors, at least three new international routes are planned to be inaugurated in the final…
  • Two military female officers kidnapped by CJNG in Puerto Vallarta released aliveNew Military Forces Arrive in Puerto Vallarta to Reinforce Security Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a significant move to bolster security in the state of Jalisco, the Mexican government has dispatched a contingent of 2,500 soldiers to the region. Starting from the 29th of November, Puerto Vallarta has witnessed the arrival of these troops, with at least 100 units marking their presence in the city.…
  • restaurant-week-2023Six of Mexico’s Top 50 Restaurants of 2023 are in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a remarkable accolade to its vibrant culinary scene, Puerto Vallarta has been named as one of Mexico's premier gourmet destinations. The prestigious recognition comes from the OpenTable platform's latest ranking, "The 50 Best Restaurants in Mexico in 2023," which features six of the city's esteemed restaurants, underscoring Puerto Vallarta's status…
  • News BriefPuerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 28, 2023 https://youtu.be/Tpjdl22e34A Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. The Jalisco Ministry of Health, responding to increased cases of pneumonia among infants in China, has heightened its surveillance across the region, especially in…
  • Puerto Vallarta will welcome 19 cruise ships during the month of FebruaryPuerto Vallarta Witnesses a 50% Surge in Cruise Tourism in 2023 Puerto Vallarta has experienced a significant boost in its tourism sector, particularly in cruise tourism. According to the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat (Secturjal), the city welcomed over 456,000 cruise passengers from January to October 2023, marking a remarkable 50 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In 2022, the count stood at 305,106 tourists,…
  • Fisherman finds leg in Ameca River with evidence of crocodile bitesTraffickers Dump Migrants at Ameca River in Puerto Vallarta and Convince Them it’s the Rio Grande Some migrants paying traffickers to escort them to the US border were confused when dumped off at the Ameca River in Puerto Vallarta and told they had arrived at the Rio Grande and they should run to the other side to enter the United States. In a concerning turn of events, the Municipal System for…
  • Journalists Attacked by State Police During Protest Coverage in Puerto VallartaJournalists Attacked by State Police During Protest Coverage in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a concerning turn of events on the afternoon of November 24, state police officers were reported to have attacked journalists covering a demonstration against vehicle verification in Puerto Vallarta. Evaristo Tenorio, a reporter for Tv Azteca, was allegedly assaulted by an officer while filming the arrest of a demonstrator. Despite…
  • Mexico Initiates Adopt an Axolotl Drive to Rescue Endangered SpeciesMexico Initiates ‘Adopt an Axolotl’ Drive to Rescue Endangered Species Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant move to protect the endangered axolotl, ecologists from Mexico’s National Autonomous University have reinitiated the "Adoptaxolotl" fundraising campaign. This innovative program allows individuals to virtually adopt these unique salamanders for a minimum contribution of 600 pesos (around $35), offering live updates on the adopted axolotl's health. Additionally, donors…
  • There Will be 350 Pilgrimages in December to Puerto Vallarta’s Our Lady of GuadalupeThere Will be 350 Pilgrimages in December to Puerto Vallarta’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Father Arturo Arana, a key figure in the religious community of Puerto Vallarta, has officially announced the completion of preparations for the highly anticipated Guadalupe Festival. This year's event is set to witness a significant increase in participation, with over 350 pilgrimages registered, marking a robust resurgence following the challenges posed…