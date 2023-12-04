Puerto Vallarta International Airport Undergoes Expansion and Improvement Ahead of Winter Season

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: In a move to enhance passenger experience and manage increasing traffic, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is undergoing a series of improvements. Christian José Amador Lizardi, the airport administrator, reported that these developments are in full swing in preparation for the upcoming winter season.

According to Amador Lizardi, the airport has observed a significant 10% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year. With the onset of the winter season, traditionally the peak period for travel to and from the region, an uptick in passenger numbers is already noticeable. The airport is currently . . .

