Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; July 9, 2021

In this news brief: Puerto Vallarta hospital reaches 100% occupancy in COVID unit; Firefighters in PV receive new trucks; Vallarta experiencing real estate boom

GENERAL HOSPITAL IN PUERTO VALLARTA REACHES 100% OCCUPANCY IN COVID-19 UNIT

Hospital occupation is rising in Puerto Vallarta due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections. The General Hospital of IMSS in Puerto Vallarta is at one hundred percent of its capacity in beds reserved for Covid-19 care. In addition, the Regional Hospital is forty-five percent occupied in general beds reserved for the care of COVID-19. Seventy-one hospitals are at one hundred percent in Mexico, and 168 with over fifty percent occupancy.

PUERTO VALLARTA FIREFIGHTERS RECEIVE THREE NEW MOTOR-PUMP TRUCKS

This Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta firefighters received three new fire trucks that will improve services to the city and create safer work conditions for first responders. The new trucks were purchased with city revenues at one point eight million pesos. The head of firefighters in Puerto Vallarta said one of the priorities is always to minimize, mitigate and reduce response times in emergencies, and the new trucks will help meet those goals.

PUERTO VALLARTA REAL ESTATE IS ON TRACK FOR ONE OF ITS BEST YEARS IN SALES

Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a new real estate boom. The number of sales reported in the second quarter increased by 50% over the first quarter, and have already reached 75% of sales in 2020, and 65% of what was sold in 2019. Last year saw the market slow down in the second quarter because of Covid. But the market made up for it with its best quarter ever this year.

