Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – June 18, 2021

In this news brief: Puerto Vallarta under Tropical Storm Watch; US updates yearly travel advisory for Mexico; Ryan Donner and Associates celebrate Bring Your Dog to Work Day; Felipe Álvarez releases new single, Errado Corazón

Puerto Vallarta under Tropical Storm Watch

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Vallarta. Tropical Storm Delores is expected to make landfall south of Puerto Vallarta in Cabo Corrientes late Saturday or early Sunday. Heavy rains and deadly storm surges should be expected within the warning areas.

U.S. updates travel warning to Mexico

The U.S. Government issued its yearly travel update for Mexico, in which it recommended its citizens reconsider traveling to Mexico due to the prevalence of Covid-19 and a high rate of violence and insecurity. Mexico is considered Level Three in the U.S. travel warning, down from Level Four earlier this year due to Covid-19. Level three means reconsider travel. Level four means do not travel. Half of the states in Mexico carry a high-risk warning for kidnappings. The U.S. warns citizens that they have very little capacity to help American citizens while in Mexico.

Ryan Donner celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day

June 25 is Bring Your Dog to Work Day, and Ryan Donner and associates are celebrating by accepting donations of toys, blankets, and food for animals at SPCA Puerto Vallarta. On June 25, you can make donations until 6:00 PM at their offices located at Insurgentes 108 in Emiliano Zapata. You can also attend a clinic with SPCA about pet adoption and the Flight Angels program beginning at 4 in the afternoon until 6:00.

Felipe Álvarez releases new single Errado Corazón

Originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Felipe Álvarez has been entertaining people from an early age through theatre, music, video, and as a host with PVDN-TV, presenting the top stories from Vallarta Daily twice a week with the Puerto Vallarta News Brief. Felipe’s newest single and video will be released on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his original song, Errado Corazón. A private viewing of the new single and video will be held in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for invited guests and industry professionals.