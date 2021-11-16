This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, check your email for the latest News Brief)

In this news brief:

The United States tourism industry awarded Puerto Vallarta in four categories with the Travvy Awards 2021. Known as the “Academy Awards of the travel industry”, with first places in Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Culinary Destination of Mexico, and Honeymoon Destination of Mexico, and second place in Best Destination in Mexico. The seventh edition of the Travvy Awards took place Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida and was organized by Northstar Travel Group.

The COVID-19 vaccination for 15 to 17-year-olds has arrived in Mexico. The Government announced that the registration for this age group is now open. Families in Mexico have long demanded the vaccination of children under 18 years of age, especially since the face-to-face classes returned. The government refused for some time, arguing that children were not a population at risk.

The Mexican government has dealt a severe blow to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel with the arrest of Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of the group’s leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho. This is the latest arrest within the circle of El Mencho to apply pressure to the group’s leadership. The United States recently announced a $10 million dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.

