In this news brief:
The United States tourism industry awarded Puerto Vallarta in four categories with the Travvy Awards 2021. Known as the “Academy Awards of the travel industry”, with first places in Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Culinary Destination of Mexico, and Honeymoon Destination of Mexico, and second place in Best Destination in Mexico. The seventh edition of the Travvy Awards took place Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida and was organized by Northstar Travel Group.
Read full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/puerto-vallarta-wins-four-categories-at-the-travvy-awards/
The COVID-19 vaccination for 15 to 17-year-olds has arrived in Mexico. The Government announced that the registration for this age group is now open. Families in Mexico have long demanded the vaccination of children under 18 years of age, especially since the face-to-face classes returned. The government refused for some time, arguing that children were not a population at risk.
Read full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-begins-covid-19-vaccination-of-minors-between-15-and-17-years-of-age/
The Mexican government has dealt a severe blow to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel with the arrest of Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of the group’s leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho. This is the latest arrest within the circle of El Mencho to apply pressure to the group’s leadership. The United States recently announced a $10 million dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.
Read full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/wife-of-jalisco-nueva-generacion-cartel-leader-arrested-in-jalisco/
- Mexico to deploy troops to Riviera Maya in wake of shootings Mexico will deploy a battalion of National Guard troops to its Mayan Riviera in the wake of a spate of shootings that have put the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry on edge. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval, speaking Wednesday in Cancun, said that 1,445 guard members will be sent to Quintana Roo state’s…
- Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will operate at 100% The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta will increase its capacity, an example is that hotels will be able to operate at 100% of their occupancy. The decrease in infections by Covid-19 in the destination prompted the decision of the Jalisco Health Board to increase capacities; which will be favorable for the tourist and economic recovery.…
- Demand for COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta has dropped 80% in recent weeks The tests to detect Covid-19 in the Laboratory of the University Center of the Coast decreased 80 percent, according to Doctor Juan Ignacio Torres Velázquez, Chief of the Department of Medical Sciences of the CUCosta. The doctor assured that for several weeks the application of the PCR test has decreased, however, the care brigade is…