Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a very active sea turtle nesting season, according to Emanuel Rivas Rivera, a volunteer for the Marine Turtle Protection Association. According to Rivera, it has been difficult for the organization to keep up with the collection of eggs this year. The nesting season in Puerto Vallarta begins in June and ends in January. During this period, the collection of about 3,000 nests is estimated, of which around 300,000 eggs may be collected. Out of every 1,000 turtles, only one will survive to be an adult and return to Puerto Vallarta to nest their own babies.

Air operations between Puerto Vallarta and the United States last September exceeded the numbers of 2019 before the pandemic when there were 7,300 operations throughout the year, and from January to September of 2021, flights reached 7,600. And to add to tourism returning to Mexico, the United States has said starting in November the borders will be reopened for travelers between the US and Mexico after being closed for 19 months.

