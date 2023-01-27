VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta or Cancun? Security issues in Acapulco and Cancún could attract tourists to Puerto Vallarta as a safer alternative

January 26, 2023
The unfortunate situation of violence and insecurity that exists in tourist destinations such as Acapulco or Cancun, where executions or disputes between taxi drivers and Uber, respectively, are taking place, could attract more tourism to Puerto Vallarta, answering the question: Puerto Vallarta or Cancun . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

