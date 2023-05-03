Puerto Vallarta Podcast: An Introduction to Expat Life in Mexico – Episode 1

May 3, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The pilot episode of the PVDN Podcast Discussions is an introduction to being an expat in Mexico and navigating your new life, from dealing with loneliness and homesickness to the cultural experiences you should take part in while living in Mexico. Episode under 15 minutes.

Next week's podcast is The Mexican Art Scene, including highlights from Puerto Vallarta's Blossoming Art Scene.



