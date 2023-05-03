Investigation Reveals Brake Failure in Deadly Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Bus Crash

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Nayarit Attorney General’s Office announced in a statement that the death toll from the bus crash on Federal Highway 200 Tepic-Puerto Vallarta, near the town of Mesillas in the Compostela municipality, remains at 18.
Out of the 18 fatalities from the tragic incident on Saturday night, 17 have been identified, while one is still unknown. Authorities are waiting for the genetic profile of the unidentified remains to determine if they belong to the bus driver, who is currently unaccounted for and may have either died in the crash or fled the scene.
The 2010 Irizar-type Scania bus, bearing license plates 55-RA-3V, departed from Guadalajara, Jalisco, en route to Nayarit’s beaches during the Labor Day long weekend.
As reported by the Prosecutor’s Office in Nayarit, all those injured in the tragic accident have already been transferred to Jalisco, where they will continue their medical recovery, “so far no person from the accident remains in a hospital or clinic in Nayarit.”
The agency asserted that there is “absolute coordination with the authorities of the state of Jalisco, regarding the legal aspects, in order that the relatives of the victims obtain the support that they need.”
Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!
Trending News on PVDN
- Canadian woman has lived for 15 days in the Cancun airport Cancun, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) - A woman of Canadian origin is found stranded at the Cancun International Airport in a case that is shrouded in mystery. She is identified as Lisa Lee Wink who, according to the staff that works in the terminal, has been living, sleeping, eating, and moving around the…
- Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness.
- Protesters Block Ameca Bridge in Puerto Vallarta, Opposing Fee-Based Vehicle Verification System Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protesters opposing the vehicle verification center in Puerto Vallarta have escalated their efforts by blocking the bridge over the Ameca River
- Jalisco Starts Investigation into 19 Companies Linked to Puerto Vallarta Timeshare Fraud Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco begins investigation into 19 cartel linked companies based in Puerto Vallarta after US Government charges them with timeshare fraud against Americans.
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - DEA Chief Anne Milgram recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the formal extradition request for 16 Sinaloa Cartel members, including the "Chapitos,"
- Tragic Bus Accident on Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Highway Claims 15 Lives Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway, a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Las Piedras, Nayarit, resulting in 15 fatalities and around 30 injuries.
- Crime in Mexico: Review of the Security Environment Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) since 2018 has been shaped by his approach to managing violent crime, which remains a major security threat in Mexico. Recent arrests of high-profile individuals such as Ovidio Guzmán of the Sinaloa Cartel and Antonio Oseguera of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)…
- Viva Aerobús to Begin Daily Flights Between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA in July Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Viva Aerobús, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will start a new daily flight between Puerto Vallarta and the controversial Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in mid-July
- US Armed Forces Join the Fight Against Drug Cartels Along the Mexican Border Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a recent executive order, US President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of military forces along various points of the US-Mexico border to bolster efforts against drug trafficking. This action is in response to the national emergency declaration from December 2021, which addressed the detrimental effects of drug trafficking on…