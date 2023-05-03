Investigation Reveals Brake Failure in Deadly Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Bus Crash

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Nayarit Attorney General’s Office announced in a statement that the death toll from the bus crash on Federal Highway 200 Tepic-Puerto Vallarta, near the town of Mesillas in the Compostela municipality, remains at 18.

Out of the 18 fatalities from the tragic incident on Saturday night, 17 have been identified, while one is still unknown. Authorities are waiting for the genetic profile of the unidentified remains to determine if they belong to the bus driver, who is currently unaccounted for and may have either died in the crash or fled the scene.

The 2010 Irizar-type Scania bus, bearing license plates 55-RA-3V, departed from Guadalajara, Jalisco, en route to Nayarit’s beaches during the Labor Day long weekend.

As reported by the Prosecutor’s Office in Nayarit, all those injured in the tragic accident have already been transferred to Jalisco, where they will continue their medical recovery, “so far no person from the accident remains in a hospital or clinic in Nayarit.”

The agency asserted that there is “absolute coordination with the authorities of the state of Jalisco, regarding the legal aspects, in order that the relatives of the victims obtain the support that they need.”

