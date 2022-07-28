Puerto Vallarta police locate missing minor

Thanks to the prompt reaction of elements belonging to the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Police Station, a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing was located.

The minor was traveling aboard a public transport bus when at one point she got off without her father noticing.

The adolescent’s father immediately sought the help of the authorities and that is how, from the first moment the incident became known, the Citizen Security Commissioner, Eloy Girón Alcuria, gave instructions to the operational personnel, being the elements Víctor Rodríguez and Sandra Correa, who located her in a matter of minutes when she was walking disoriented on Morelos and Iturbide streets, in the downtown area of ​​the city.

Immediately, the elements protected the young girl and informed her father.

The father identified himself as Octavio, who was infinitely grateful for the prompt attention of the elements since the teenager suffers from schizophrenia problems and they were in the city seeking help for her treatment at the time she wandered off.

With these actions, the Commissioner endorses his commitment to the public so that each report that there is, is given due importance and is acted in a coordinated manner to thereby guarantee the safety of all.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN