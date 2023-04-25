Puerto Vallarta prepares to receive 200 cruise ships for the 2023 season

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta, considered one of the most important tourist and cruise destinations in Mexico, announced the expected arrival of 200 cruise ships in the coming months for the 2023 cruise season.

The announcement was made at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 international fair that took place in Florida, United States, where Puerto Vallarta announced its tourist options and the natural attractions that run from the Sierra Madre Occidental to the Mexican Pacific coast.

During the first quarter of the year, the port received a total of 222,962 tourists from different cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, NCL, Disney Cruise Line, and Holland America Line, among others.

The tourist cruise industry plays a significant role in the local economy, with many cruise ships visiting the port of Puerto Vallarta each year.

Cruise ships typically dock at the Puerto Vallarta Cruise Terminal, which is located just a short distance from the city center. From there, passengers can explore the city on foot or by taking a taxi or bus. Many popular attractions are within walking distance of the port, including the Malecon boardwalk, the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and the colorful Rio Cuale market.

In addition to exploring the city, many cruise passengers also take part in organized tours and activities, such as whale watching, snorkeling, or zip-lining. There are many tour operators in Puerto Vallarta that offer a wide range of activities and excursions, catering to all interests and ages.