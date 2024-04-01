Puerto Vallarta Ranks Among Top Three Most Expensive Tourist Destinations to Live in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - For those seeking a change of scenery or contemplating a move to Mexico, the nation offers a plethora of enchanting cities with varying housing costs and attractions. While some locales boast more affordable living options, others command higher expenses owing to their allure and popularity among international tourists. Among these, Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta emerge as the top three most expensive Mexican cities to reside in, with Puerto Vallarta securing the third spot as a premier beach destination.