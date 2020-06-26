Puerto Vallarta reaches its highest single-day death count and daily infections from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported this Thursday during the press conference on the advance of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country that, to date, 202,901 accumulated confirmed cases have been registered in Mexico, and 25,060 deaths.

Today, Mexico added 6,104 new cases and 736 deaths from COVID-19.

The State of Jalisco reported 10,387 total cases of COVID-19, while the Federal Government only reported 5,715 cases for the State, under-reporting 4,672 cases. There have been 528 total deaths in the state, adding a record 36 deaths today.

Puerto Vallarta also set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths today with six new deaths in the city. There have been 723 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, with 33 new cases added today, also a new daily record for the city. This is two weeks after the economy and beaches reopening and seven days after people flocked to the beaches for the Father’s Day Weekend in Puerto Vallarta where little social distancing or mask usage was observed.

In addition, in the country, there are 25,529 confirmed active cases, which represent the cases in the past 14 days that would be considered infectious. The active cases today are a new record for daily active cases. This despite the Undersecretary of Health reporting that cases were on the decline without any evidence.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, reported that the country is still under the epidemiological red light (maximum alert) in 15 states, including the capital; and 17 states in orange alert (high alert).

The warning system established by the federal government that established the severity of the pandemic in each state and guides the state’s economic reactivation is ignored by most states, and maximum alert states are still moving forward with opening non-essential businesses, including the State of Jalisco.