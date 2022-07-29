Puerto Vallarta recognizes World Hepatitis Day with free testing campaign

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is commemorated on July 28 of each year, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, through the Municipal Committee for the Prevention of AIDS (COMUSIDA) Puerto Vallarta, carried out a day of prevention against this disease, through the application of free tests in the Leandro Valle neighborhood, with which it is sought to detect mainly the presence of hepatitis C in order to avoid contagion, in addition to guiding and accompanying in its treatment to those who test positive.
At the start of this conference, the coordinator of COMUSIDA, José Ascensión Topete González, highlighted the importance of undertaking these prevention actions, because it is a disease that is present worldwide, and could be considered a pandemic if no actions are taken to avoid contagion. “Every day there are approximately 100 to 150 people who die from this hepatitis virus.”
Therefore, from this municipal committee, actions have been undertaken such as the application of rapid, free tests with reliable results, so that from October to date, 927 reagents have been carried out to detect hepatitis, 1,470 HIV tests, and 597 for syphilis. “There have been more than 2,700 tests in general that we have been applying, we can say that we are already very close to meeting the annual goal that we had set for ourselves, among the three types of rapid tests, which is 3,000 tests”.
He specified that the procedure is very simple since a drop of blood is taken from the finger, the reagent is placed and if it is positive, it is channeled and provides support in medical treatment that is also completely free. In addition, total confidentiality is provided to your data and your results.
On behalf of Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, the head of Municipal Medical Services, Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro, pointed out that in Mexico there are more than 2 million people who suffer from hepatitis C, “a silent disease that does not manifest itself until the person starts with symptomatology in your liver or, in a review of laboratory tests, the values of liver tests appear high”, so these specific tests for their detection applied by the promoters of COMUSIDA, play an essential role so that the infected person can start your treatment.
In addition to the application of free tests, on this day of care carried out from 10 AM to 4 PM, services were offered for taking vital signs, taking glucose tests, weight, height, and general medical consultations.
