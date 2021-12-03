Puerto Vallarta records gradual increase in COVID-19 cases

The governor of Jalisco said there are no signs of a COVID-19 rebound at the state level, however, he pointed out that the only municipality at risk is Puerto Vallarta, where there is already a gradual increase in active cases.

Puerto Vallarta is in the ‘yellow spotlight’, due to a gradual increase in active cases of Covid-19 and, although there are currently no new restrictive measures, they could be announced in the coming days.

This was announced by the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, after the session of the health board, which took place this Thursday.

The governor said that health measures have to be strengthened, although he added that in Jalisco the number of active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to Covid-19 remain stable in minimal amounts.

However, Puerto Vallarta is the place with the highest risk, according to Alfaro Ramírez:

“I want to make it clear that this (risk) does not imply any action that will interfere with tourist activity, particularly in this high season. We need to help the economy of Vallarta, however, we have to be careful and we have to be careful so that a major problem is not going to be generated, ” said the governor.

He added that in the coming days he will give directions to the municipal government to indicate the new measures to follow.

